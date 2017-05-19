Worldwide IoT in Discrete Manufacturing Market - Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts to 2023 - Driving Significant Change in the Manufacturing Industry

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide IoT in Descrete Manufacturing Market - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecasts 2017 - 2023" report to their offering.

According to this research, the Worldwide IoT in Discrete Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $49.85 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 25.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

At present, the discrete manufacturers are facing various challenges such as shorter innovation cycle, high resource volatility, customer expectations and competition in terms of differentiation. The manufacturing organizations have prioritized technology-driven innovation to address these challenges. Thus, advanced data processing technologies, analytical forecasting models, and IoT are likely to drive significant change in the manufacturing industry in the next 5-10 years.

Manufacturing is on the cusp of IT revolution. The manufacturing sector is one of the earliest adopters of automated processes and robots, and have been utilizing sensor-based technologies for decades, though without realizing their full potential. New technologies are being used not only to make the process more effective but also to radically improve visibility in manufacturing to the point where each production unit will be visible in the entire process.

Middleware is an important prerequisite for the organizations opting for IoT across the entire manufacturing process. It acts as an interface between various IoT components and can even connect complex programs. Cloud & Fog platforms with an IoT operating system is another prerequisite to drive the performance and optimization of the processes. Platforms available in the form of PaaS help the developers in the programming of applications and integrating other applications and services. Applications which are relevant to be deployed on these platforms are predictive maintenance, resource optimization, and energy data management. Analytics & data visualization comes bundled with these platforms and are necessary to predict and analyze asset performance and act accordingly.

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

General Electric

IBM

Konux

PTC

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Veniam

Wipro LTD



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Application



7 Software



8 Services



9 Verticals



10 Region



11 Vendors Profile



12 Companies to Watch for



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dl8cm4/worldwide_iot_in

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716