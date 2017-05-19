sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1CXQX ISIN: CA86181P1045 Ticker-Symbol: X6S 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STONEGATE AGRICOM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STONEGATE AGRICOM LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,002
0,015
20:34
0,003
0,016
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ITAFOS
ITAFOS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITAFOS1,108-9,92 %
STONEGATE AGRICOM LTD0,0020,00 %