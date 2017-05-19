Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results Announcement and Conference Call 2017-05-19 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The management of Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) will be holding a conference call to discuss the Company's First Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results on May 23, 2017. *The conference call will start at:* 18:00 MSK (Moscow) 16:00 GMT (London) 11:00 EST (New York) To take part in the conference call, please dial one of the following telephone numbers and quote the confirmation code, 8402574 From Russia: + 7 495 213 1767 From the UK: + 44(0)330 336 9105 From the US: + 1 719 457 1036 The conference call will also be available at: http://www.mtsgsm.com/news/reports/ via audio webcast. The earnings release will be posted at approximately 15:00 MSK/13:00 GMT at: http://www.mtsgsm.com/news/reports/. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days on the following telephone numbers: From the US: +1 719 457 0820 PIN 8402574 From the UK: +44(0)207 984 7568 PIN 8402574 From Russia: 810 800 2702 1012 * * * For further information, please contact in Moscow: Joshua B. Tulgan Director, Department of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Mobile TeleSystems PJSC Tel: +7 495 223 2025 E-mail: ir@mts.ru Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.mtsgsm.com/blog/ [1] * * * Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS" - NYSE:MBT; MOEX:MTSS), the leading telecommunications group in Russia and the CIS, provides a range of mobile and fixed-line communications services. We serve about 110 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Turkmenistan, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers of fixed-line services, that include fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay-TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including Big Data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. For more information, please visit: www.mtsgsm.com [2]. * * * Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks. 2017-05-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. 