Research and Markets - Global Glycerol Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Oleon & Wilmar International

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Glycerol Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global glycerol market to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Glycerol Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growth of personal care industry. Glycerol is extensively used as a thickening agent, emulsifier, lubricant, and humectant in cosmetic and personal care applications. Consumers in developed as well as developing countries such as the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Germany spend heavily on cosmetics. So, the consumption of cosmetic products is high in these countries, which is attributed to the high disposable income.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing production of biodiesel. Globally, there is a growing interest in alternate fuels on account of the uncertainty in global fuel prices, energy security, and the continuous rise in emission levels. There is a demand for fuels that reduce the carbon emission levels and have commercial possibilities. The gradual depletion of fossil fuel reserves has given rise to renewable biofuels.



The R&D efforts worldwide have led to the use of biofuels, which are gradually moving to large-scale commercialization because their performance is similar to gasoline and diesel. Biofuel blends are now being used in regular vehicles with little or no modification to the engines, which is encouraging the use of blended fuels in vehicles. Biofuels produce lesser greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to conventional fuels depending on the blend. Biofuels also reduce the amount of sulfur and hydrocarbon emissions in the air.

Key vendors



Emery Oleochemicals

IOI Group

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Oleon

Wilmar International

Other prominent vendors



Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

CREMER OLEO

Croda International

Godrej Industries

Procter & Gamble

Kao



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by source



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7l97x2/global_glycerol

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716