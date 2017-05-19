Global Smart Food Market 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.32% to Reach $525.25 Billion - Growing Research and Development in Food Preservatives - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In spite of the intense competition, the report has estimated that the industry will grow over $525.25 billion by 2022 at a single digit CAGR through 2015-2022, with Asia-Pacific leading the market due to the increasing disposable income among consumers, especially in countries such as India and China.

Increasing consumer awareness about the rising health issues, growing emphasis on fitness, higher personal income and rapid urbanization of emerging economies are the major factors that have led the customers to become more conscious of their health and well being moreover, regular exercising and maintaining a healthy diet has become a priority for consumers which have voluntarily adopted healthy eating habits by consuming food products with high nutrition and also substituting products which are high in fat, calories and sugar with healthy alternatives.

The smart food industry is experiencing rapid growth and development coupled with the demand to protect the consumer's health and interest which has led to the foundation of various regulatory policies and frameworks across the globe. This industry faces major differences in the key terminologies across the global market, along with significant differences in the regulatory and policy environment. Various countries have developed their own policies, regulatory framework, labelling, agendas, novel food application procedure, nutritional content, health benefits and also various ways of enforcement of these regulations.



Additionally, having identified the potential for further development in the form of agreements, collaborations, contracts, joint ventures & partnerships among others, the report has included a separate section of detailed competitive insights. The recent activities by the key players in this market have also been tracked in the form of company profiles.



The report answers the following questions about the global smart food market:



- What are the different factors driving the market and how will the impact change through the forecast period?

- What are the major factors challenging the growth of global smart food market and how can they be addressed through the forecast period?

- How will the market players leverage on key developments such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launch among others?

- Which region will lead the global smart food market by the end of the forecast period?

- What are the prevalent food type and what is the market size for each of them?

- What are the prevalent end products and what is the market size for each of them?

- How will the competitive rivalry evolve through the forecast period?



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope & Methodology



2 Industry Analysis



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Health Conscious Population

3.1.2 Growing Research and Development in Food Preservatives

3.1.3 Introduction of Food Preservation Techniques

3.1.4 Rising Healthcare Costs

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Fragmented Nature of the Market

3.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Smart-Food Products

3.2.3 High Cost Restricting Mass Adoption

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Government Support and Rising Economy in Developing Nations

3.3.2 Population Demographics Across the Globe



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

4.2 Industry Attractiveness



5 Smart Food Market by Food Type

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Smart Food Market

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Functional Food

5.4 Encapsulated Food

5.5 Genetically Modified Food

5.6 Others (Novel & Analogue Food)

5.6.1 Other Smart Foods

5.6.1.1 Novel Food

5.6.1.2 Analogue Food

5.6.2 Others Smart Foods by End Product

5.6.3 Others Smart Foods Market by Geography



6 Smart Food Market by End Products

6.1 Bakery Products

6.2 Confectionary

6.3 Dairy Products

6.4 Meat Products

6.5 Dietary Supplements

6.6 Beverages

6.7 Others



7 Smart Food Market by Geography



8 Company Profiles



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

Aveka

BASF

Balchem Corporation

Cargill Inc

Firmenich

GSK

Ingredion Inc

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Kellogg

Kerry Group

Nestle

PepsiCo

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise

Tate & Lyle

The Coca Cola Company

