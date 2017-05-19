Znergy, Inc.: Znergy Announces Promotion of Dave Baker to Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) (the "Company") announces the promotion of Dave Baker to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Baker also joins our board of directors.

Mr. Baker has an extensive background in sales, marketing, business organization and in new business development. He has developed and refined unique sales and operational approaches to the LED retrofit market that lead to high volume sales and extremely accurate light audits. In addition, Dave has motivated and grown a team of excellent operational personnel and has implemented superior training programs for both sales and installation personnel.

C. J. Floyd, our CFO and former CEO commented, "In a short period of time, we have seen Dave bring in tremendous business opportunities and lead the Company to greater heights. His dedication and commitment to excellence in all areas of the business will drive our plan to success."

Dave Baker said, "I am excited to lead Znergy and its outstanding team members. We have spent the time and effort developing excellent proprietary tools and methodologies which are unparalleled in this industry. I look forward to executing our business plan and conquering the LED and energy efficiency markets."

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) is provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts, rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States, and through mergers and acquisitions, licensing and strategic partnerships with innovative technology companies. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, see our web sites at www.znergyworld.com.

Investor Relations Contact :

Znergy, Inc.

C. J. Floyd

(800) 931-5662

cj.floyd@znergyworld.com

SOURCE: Znergy, Inc.