Technavio analysts forecast the global motorcycle brake-by-wire (BBW) system marketto reach 26.35 million units, at a CAGR of more than 45% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005597/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global motorcycle brake by wire (BBW) system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global motorcycle brake-by-wire system market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on anti-lock braking system (ABS) type (one-channel ABS and multiple-channel ABS) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas currently dominate the motorcycle BBW market, but APAC is expected to grow swiftly at a CAGR of nearly 83% and establish itself as the dominant market segment by 2021. The booming two-wheeler market in APAC is expected to be the key driver of the motorcycle BBW system market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle brake-by-wire system market:

Cost benefits of BBW technology from end-user and OEM perspectives

Lightweighting by elimination of mechanical linkages

More accurate, precise, and quicker response than mechanical systems

Cost benefits of BBW technology from end-user and OEM perspectives

"The brake wire technology provides freedom from the mechanical linkages and significantly lowers the cost of a vehicle and allows for more efficient packaging. This reduces the costs of both the engineering and the manufacturing costs," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

BBW systems are beneficial to manufacturers because electronic systems require fewer components when compared to mechanical linkages. Traditional mechanical components such as the steering column, intermediate shafts, pumps, hoses, vacuum servos, belts, coolers, and master cylinders are removed from the vehicle when a BW system is used.

Lightweighting by elimination of mechanical linkages

The impact of the vehicular weight on the ride dynamics, fuel consumption, and emissions has been the cause of various technological advances in the motorcycle market. The adoption of by-wire systems results in the replacement of the traditional mechanical components with electro-mechanical and electronic parts, which makes the vehicle lighter, safer, and more compact. Key lightweight strategies include component redesign, reduction in the number of parts of a motorcycle, manufacturing process innovation, and substitution of base materials.

More accurate, precise, and quicker response than mechanical systems

Brake-by-wire systems use sensors like the magnetic Hall-effect and optics based sensors work by detecting a change in the magnetic field or the interference of beams of light. None of these require mechanical or physical contact and are, therefore, not subjected to mechanical forces, thereby greatly minimizing or eliminating wear and tear.

"The latest sensors not only last longer, but also provide more accurate, precise, and better response time for brake wire systems when compared to their mechanical counterparts. Such crucial advantages of the brake wire system are leading to its widespread adoption," says Siddharth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Center Airbag System Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Tire Pressure Management System (MTPMS) Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like wheels and tirespowertrain, and automotive services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005597/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com