Research and Markets - Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, Grid Solutions, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric & Siemens

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global distribution automation solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of Internet of Things. IoT is the next generation technology for all industrial, commercial, and residential applications due to its superior advantages in the connectivity. At present, the IoT has already been commercialized to a degree in the factory, thereby bringing an industrial revolution with the concept of Industry 4.0.



According to the report, one driver in market is rising need for grid efficiency and reliability. The demand for electricity is ramping up due to the rising population and urbanization across the world. This has created a shortage of electricity due to limited resources. Another difficulty that further complicates the situation is the variation in load demand to a large extent through the years. Thus, electricity supplying vendors must constantly match supply with demand every second to maintain reliability. The rising adoption of variable generation resources such as the wind and solar, intensifies higher levels of non-dispatchable resources to the system.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is lack of interoperability within devices. The cost of distribution automation has increased greatly due to rising interoperability issues among existing systems. The present distribution automation systems lack the integrational capabilities. Therefore, the limited infrastructure in power distribution needs to be revamped with fully functional digital workflows to maintain effective data sharing between systems. Since the distribution automation is still in its embryonic stage, it will be challenging for electricity service providers to integrate all systems in a seamless manner.

Key vendors



ABB

Grid Solutions

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Siemens



Other prominent vendors



Atlantic City Electric

Eaton

G&W Electric

Kalkitech

Kyland



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Key takeaways



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nlmlxc/global

