sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,391 Euro		-0,01
-2,49 %
WKN: A2ALVV ISIN: MHY2069P1271 Ticker-Symbol: DS2N 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,404
0,427
22:15
0,355
0,405
15:10
19.05.2017 | 22:09
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Diana Containerships Inc. First Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Live on Monday, May 22, 2017

ATHENS, GREECE / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) will host a live webcast and teleconference to discuss the results of the first quarter 2017, to be held Monday, May 22, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: May 22, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-8029
  • International: 201-689-8029
  • Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/event/15313 or www.dcontainerships.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.dcontainerships.com.

About Diana Containerships Inc.

Diana Containerships Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE