Global Aircraft Electric Taxiing Systems Market 2017-2021 With Aerospace Industries, Technodinamika & WheelTug Dominating - Research and Markets

The analysts forecast the global aircraft electric taxiing systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.26% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aircraft electric taxiing systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell technology. The hybrid plane concept uses a hydrogen fuel cell stored in the aircraft's hold, and as the aircraft brakes on landing, the system allows energy to be captured, which is then used for charging lightweight batteries of the aircraft. Thus, with the growing demand for zero-emission and fuel-efficient aircraft, aviation stakeholders are investing in the development of new technologies.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing demand for eTaxi solutions. The aviation industry is experiencing a strong growth owing to the increasing demand for air travel around the world. With the growing passenger traffic, airline operators have increased the frequency of flights and added new routes to their portfolio, resulting in an increase in fleet size. Thus, airport operators are focusing on new opportunities to increase their profit margins while reducing operating costs. On that front, airline operators are significantly focusing on reducing cost at airfields through the implementation of new methods and technologies. Conventionally, pilots use APUs along with a single engine during aircraft taxiing. Though this method is cost efficient to a certain extent, adoption of new developments, such as ETS, will allow zero fuel consumption in addition to cost efficiency.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is challenges due to increase in overall weight. An Airbus A320 aircraft projects a combustion of about 65.14 gallons of jet fuel during taxiing, which translates to an expenditure of $339.4 per flight (considering the price of jet fuel at $5.21 per gallon).

Though the use of ETS will offset this cost, the installation of motors will contribute to the overall weight of the aircraft and thus, reflect higher fuel consumption throughout the flight. Considering that each of these aircraft makes five flights each day, the fuel consumption during taxiing will account for almost $1,700 every day. Thus, it can be argued that the installation of green taxiing systems will only be financially viable if the airline is prepared to invest a significant amount upfront and across a considerable portion of its fleet.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

- Market outline



PART 05: Market landscape

- Market overview

- Market size and forecast

- Five forces analysis



PART 06: Market segmentation by product

- Segmentation by product

- Global non-vehicular aircraft ETS market

- Global vehicular aircraft ETS system



PART 07: Geographical segmentation

- Segmentation by geography

- Aircraft ETS market in Americas

- Aircraft ETS in EMEA

- Aircraft ETS market in APAC



PART 08: Decision framework

- Introduction



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

- Market drivers

- Market challenges



PART 10: Market trends

- Emergence of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell technology

- Emergence of electric hybrid planes

- Evolution of MEA model and related innovations



PART 11: Vendor landscape

- Competitive landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis

- Israel Aerospace Industries

- Technodinamika

- WheelTug



PART 13: Appendix

- List of abbreviations



