sprite-preloader
Samstag, 20.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,355 Euro		+0,09
+0,47 %
WKN: 940561 ISIN: GB0009252882 Ticker-Symbol: GS7 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,23
19,539
19.05.
19,311
19,339
19.05.
19.05.2017 | 22:31
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Allergy Rhinitis Drugs Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, ALK-Abello & Meda Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Allergy Rhinitis Drugs Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The analysts forecast the global allergy rhinitis drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global allergy rhinitis drugs market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Allergic diseases are one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases globally. If not managed properly at an early stage, allergic diseases such as rhinitis can increase the risk of asthma in the later stage of life. Several organizations around the world work to better understand the pathogenesis of allergic diseases.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness about allergic rhinitis. The increasing awareness about allergic rhinitis is fueling the market growth. Due to various environmental factors, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is increasing in US. In the US, awareness programs and initiatives are undertaken by various organizations to spread disease awareness among the target population.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is patent expiries and generic competition. The patent expiry of major drugs approved for allergy rhinitis is expected to adversely affect the market and slow down its growth during the forecast period. The patent expiry of a drug often results in the loss of the exclusive market, leading to a rapid decline in sales.

Key vendors

  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Sanofi
  • ALK-Abelló
  • Meda Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Pipeline Landscape

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by drug class

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Self-medication using OTC products

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ns498x/global_allergy


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire