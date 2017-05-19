VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Lithium Americas Corp. ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") (TSX: LAC)(OTCQX: LACDF) announces that pursuant to the Notice of Meeting and Record Date filed on SEDAR on May 15, 2017, the upcoming Annual General Meeting previously scheduled for June 26, 2017, will now be held on August 14, 2017.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas, together with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A ("SQM"), is developing Cauchari-Olaroz, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar S.A. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Lithium Nevada project (formerly Kings Valley project), and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings, and specialty chemicals.

