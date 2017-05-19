International Wire Group Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink:ITWG) today received a 2016 Pinnacle Award for Supplier Excellence from Delphi, its most prestigious supplier honor. International Wire was recognized for its contributions to Delphi's Excellence culture and commitment to quality, value and cost performance.

"I want to thank Delphi for recognizing International Wire with the 2016 Pinnacle Award for supplier excellence. Receiving this award is a testament to IWG's commitment to exceptional customer service and sustained continuous improvement and I want to thank and congratulate the IWG team on this prestigious achievement. Delphi is a key customer for both our North American and European businesses and I look forward to further strengthening the Delphi-IWG relationship while growing our businesses together," said Edwin J. Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of International Wire Group Holdings, Inc.

"Suppliers like International Wire play a significant role in Delphi's success," said Sidney Johnson, senior vice president, Delphi supply chain management. "At Delphi, it isn't just about what we make, but what we make possible a future where vehicles are safer, greener and more connected. Thank you for playing an important role in creating that future."

Delphi recognized 19 suppliers with its 2016 Pinnacle Award.

About International Wire Group Holdings, Inc.

International Wire Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and marketer of wire products, including bare, silver-plated, nickel-plated and tin-plated copper wire, engineered wire products and high performance conductors, for other wire suppliers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Its products include a broad spectrum of copper wire configurations and gauges with a variety of electrical and conductive characteristics and are utilized by a wide variety of customers primarily in the industrial and energy, electronics and data communications, automotive/specialty vehicles, aerospace and defense, medical products and consumer and appliance industries. The Company has eighteen manufacturing facilities and one distribution facility located throughout the United States, France, Italy and Poland.

