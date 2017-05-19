Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal distribution automation solutions marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005732/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global distribution automation solutions market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global distribution automation solutions market is dominated by five major players holding a market share of more than 70%. These players are likely to witness intense competition from emerging market players in terms of price and types of solutions, as the market is expected to grow at a faster pace for the smart grid.

"Major players are continuously trying to retain the market share by increasing their operational efficiency and diversifying their solutions offering. For instance, market players are now progressing toward providing customized monitoring solutions to meet the increasing needs of energy efficiency for various industrial and commercial facilities," says Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio.

However, small, and unorganized market players are unable to maintain a profit margin, owing to the dominance of established global players. End-users are more persuaded toward reputed players that provide high-quality and premium solutions at a relatively higher price.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five distribution automation solutions market vendors

ABB

ABB's high-performance medium voltage products provide unique customer solutions toward smarter power distribution in industries, sensitive infrastructure, and utilities. This type of solutions is governed through distributed functions across multiple interconnected products. These solutions also facilitate latest substation technologies into existing installations.

Grid Solutions

Grid Solutions is a joint venture between GE and Alstom. The company has presence in approximately 80 countries with more than 20,000 employees. Grid Solutions provides 90% of power utilities across the world to bring power steadfastly and resourcefully from the point of generation to end power consumers.

S&C Electric Company

S&C Electric Company is a leading provider of equipment and services for electric power systems. The company designs and manufactures reliable switching and protection accessories for electric power transmission and distribution. In addition to this, S&C Electric Company offers products that help deliver electric power efficiently and reliably.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric offers connected technologies and services to accomplish energy and process related solutions. It offers an effective way to achieve safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions. Schneider Electric realizes the importance of R&D for sustained innovation and differentiation with a strong commitment to sustainable development.

Siemens

Siemens is a pioneer in providing solutions to wide industrial applications in the areas of electrification, automation, and digitalization. The company being one of the elite suppliers of power generation and transmission systems adopts energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies to gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Automatic Data Capturing and Identification Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005732/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com