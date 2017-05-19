Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2017) - ChroMedX Corp. (CSE: CHX) (OTCQB: MNLIF) (FSE: EIY2) (the "Company"), developer of the HemoPalm Handheld Blood Analyzer System, is pleased to announce the completion of a HemoPalm handheld analyzer and cartridge system prototype.

The HemoPalm system prototype has been developed as a collaborative effort led by ChroMedX CEO & President Ash Kaushal with key contributors internationally. The prototype system demonstrates portability and in-field handheld analysis capabilities.