Technavio's latest report on the global serial attached storage (SAS) solid-state drive (SSD) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook until 2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global SAS SSD market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global SAS SSD market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (enterprise and client) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

An SSD is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage and is built using semiconductors. It has a same input/output interface design as hard disk drives (HDDs) and stores data in solid-state memory. Technavio analysts forecast the global SAS SSD market to reach 3.27 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global SAS SSD market according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts are:

Emergence of 3D negative AND (NAND)

Consolidation of data centers

Reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory

The arrival of 3D NAND has revolutionized the storage industry. NAND flash device architectures are one-dimensional, which allows them to store more data by increasing density, thus leading to the increase in SAS SSD capacity.

"3D NAND technology is witnessing swift adoption due to its advantages such as low consumption of power, better endurance, and it packs 32 or 64 times the capacity per die. The high potential of the technology is attracting investments to the market, thereby driving its growth," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Factors such as cost reduction, reducing power consumption, increasing security, ensuring optimal efficiency, and acquisition of enterprises are driving many end-users to take up data center consolidation projects. Servers are being consolidated to work on a single piece of computing hardware, as virtualization boosts the operating efficiency of data center IT infrastructure. The rise in data center virtualization has resulted in consolidation, which will increase the demand for high capacity SAS SSDs as the amount of data to be handled in consolidated data centers would be humongous.

NAND flash price has a major impact on the price of SSDs, accounting for up to 80% of the total cost of an SSD. The average selling price (ASP) for 1 GB NAND constantly dropped from 2010 onwards, based on the price decline of the raw NAND flash.

"The overall storage costs are expected to decline further, as the industry is focusing on effective ways to use flash technology. The fall in prices will attract more consumers, which will drive the rising adoption of these devices," says Sunil.

