MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look Vision") announced today that Derrick Giannoumis, CPA, CA, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire from the Company effective June 2nd, 2017. A search has commenced for his replacement. In the meantime, financial and investor queries will be handled by New Look Vision's President, Antoine Amiel.

Mr. Amiel stated that: "Derrick joined us from Greiche & Scaff after its acquisition in October 2014 and contributed to its successful integration into New Look Vision as well as other accomplishments on our behalf. The Board of Directors, senior management and I wish him well in his new endeavours."

As of April 30th, 2017, New Look Vision had 13,579,077 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Eastern Canada having a network of 227 corporate stores mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical and Greiche & Scaff banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

