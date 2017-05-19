MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- TECSYS Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Cosgrove, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer Designate to succeed Berty Ho-Wo-Cheong. Mr. Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6, 2017 after almost 20 years as CFO to take on a new role within the business. Mr. Cosgrove will take over the role of CFO after the Company has released its annual financial results for the year ended April 30th 2017.

Mr. Cosgrove brings to TECSYS extensive experience in financial management, mergers & acquisitions and capital markets as well as a successful track record in leadership roles with fast-growing companies in the software and healthcare industry. Prior to joining TECSYS, Mr. Cosgrove served as the Chief Financial Officer of Logibec Inc. from 2011 to 2017 where he played a key role in its profitable growth after being taken private by Omers Private Equity. From 2002 to 2011, Mr. Cosgrove served as VP Finance and Corporate Services of The Createch Group, a Bell Canada company. Mr. Cosgrove qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1991 having articled with Deloitte's Montreal office.

"His industry track record demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. We are delighted to have him join our team," said Peter Brereton, President and Chief Executive Officer of TECSYS.

Berty Ho-Wo-Cheong has been the CFO of TECSYS since 1998. During his tenure TECSYS has grown revenues from $18M to $67M.

"I would like to thank Berty for his exceptional contribution as the CFO of TECSYS and look forward to his continued contribution to the organization," added Mr. Brereton.

