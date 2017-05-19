Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Delphi, Denso & Aisin Group - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive engine actuators market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

As the automotive industry is heading toward the next generation of fuel economy targets and stringent emissions norms, OEMs are focusing on enhancing the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Currently, there is a growing trend of downsizing engines to generate more power while occupying lesser space. It is leading to a reduction in the number of cylinders used, thus decreasing the displacement while maintaining the same power.

One trend in market is OEM to invest in manufacturing bigger cars and better emission control equipment. Vehicle engines have been downsized by OEMs to decrease overall curb weight of the vehicle and reduce emissions. Rising levels of air pollution, leading to subsequent updates to existing vehicular emission regulations for controlling emissions have caused OEMs to downsize engine without affecting its performance.



According to the report, one driver in market is increase in sales of SUVs and crossovers is driving demand for automotive engine actuators market. The sales of passenger cars are positively correlated with the market growth of automotive engine actuators market. Global car sales increased by around 3% in 2016 wherein most of the increment in sales have been contributed by the sales of SUVs and crossovers in the Chinese and the European passenger cars market. SUVs in Europe recorded an increase in their market share of about 27% in 2015. The sales of SUVs and crossovers increased by about 9% in the total US passenger cars market in 2015. Increasing preference for fuel efficiency and three-row seats in crossovers and SUVs are the main drivers for the SUVs and crossovers market in the US.



Key vendors



Delphi

DENSO

Aisin Group



Other prominent vendors



Eaton

Hitachi Automotive Systems

HUSCO International

Metaldyne

Perodua



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pq4rpb/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716