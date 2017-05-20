Research and Markets - Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Astellas Pharma, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline & Sanofi

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Drugs Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing geriatric male population. The presence of a large population with BPH symptoms is expected to drive the market growth. The risk of BPH increases exponentially with the rise in the age of an individual. Approximately, 80% of men who reach 60 years and above have mild to strong symptoms of BPH. This disorder affects one in 38 individuals in the age group of 40-59 years; however, in the age group of 60-69 years, it affects one in 14 individuals. However, the chances of developing this disorder among the population of under 40 years are rare. This indicates that rising aging male population is directly proportional to the risk of BPH.

Currently, out of the total older population in the world, those aged above 65 years are the fastest-growing population group, accounting for 8.1% of the total population in 2014. This group is expected to reach 16% by 2050. This scenario is expected to drive the market growth.

Key vendors



Astellas Pharma

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Other prominent vendors



ADC Therapeutics

Advaxis

Agennix

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Bayer HealthCare

BHR Pharma

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: BPH diagnostics



PART 06: Pipeline landscape



PART 07: Market landscape



PART 08: Market segmentation by MOA



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z68gcw/global_benign

