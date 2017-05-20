VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: GSR)(OTC PINK: APRAF)(FRANKFURT: KCG1) has granted incentive stock options exercisable to purchase up to an aggregate of 9,250,000 shares to directors and executive officers of the Company. All of the options are exercisable at the price of $0.35 per share until May 18, 2027, subject to earlier termination in accordance with their terms and the terms of other agreements which may be in effect from time to time.

All option grants are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval of the Company's Option Plan providing for such grants at its annual general meeting held on December 16, 2016, and the new Option Plan was accepted for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange on February 21, 2017. As the exercise price of the subject options has been set above the Market Price of the Company's shares, any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of such options will not be subject to the four month Exchange hold period that applies to shares issued on exercise of options priced below the Market Price.

