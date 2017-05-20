SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces the Investigation of The Board of Directors of Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. - DGAS

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / The law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces an investigation of the Board of Directors of Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc. ("Delta Natural Gas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DGAS - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to PNG Companies LLC ("PNG").

Under the terms of the transaction, Delta Natural Gas common shareholders will receive only $30.50 in cash for each share of Delta Natural Gas stock they own. The litigation concerns whether the Board of Delta Natural Gas breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether PNG is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result no real gain for many Delta Natural Gas shareholders. For example, shares of Delta Natural Gas stock traded at $30.09 per share on December 20, 2016. In addition, the investigation also relates to the timing of the transaction as Delta Natural Gas recently announced a dividend.

