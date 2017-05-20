Technavio's latest report on the global automotive air intake manifold marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on powertrain sector, says, "The global automotive air intake manifold market is a derived market because the growth or decline of the same depends on the number of vehicles sold. For the global automotive air intake manifold market, the OEM segment contributes to the overall market

Air intake manifold is a device used for channeling air into the combustion chamber to burn the fuel and produce power. The intake manifold takes in the air and passes the same through the filter to separate the particulate matter present in the air. The filtered air is then transferred to the vehicle's cylinders to enable efficient combustion.

The top three drivers driving the global automotive air intake manifoldmarketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Low penetration of passenger cars in emerging countries

The sales of passenger cars are highly correlated with the market growth of air intake manifolds as all passenger cars are equipped with air intake manifold units. The penetration of cars in APAC is low compared with other regions converting APAC into a favorable market for car OEMs. India had one of the lowest car penetrations in the world, about 15 cars per 1,000 people in 2016.

"In Brazil, the automotive industry is maturing with approximately 45 car brands and 2,000 models and is one of the top five automotive markets worldwide. It is estimated that two-thirds of the global consumer spending come from rapid growing markets like China, India, Brazil, and South Korea," according to Praveen.

Increasing preference for M&HCVs for transporting freight

The increase in the preference for road transportation and subsequent increase in the use of heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles in emerging countries, such as China and India, are expected to drive the market for air intake manifolds in M&HCVs. China, being the largest market for MHCVs, has the largest share of the air intake manifold market in M&HCVs.

Freight operators in China increasingly prefer to transport heavy goods like coal, using roadways despite increasing traffic congestions, especially on Chinese highways such as National Highway G110 and Beijing-Tibet Expressway (G6) from inner Mongolia to Beijing.

Heavy dependence on ICE for mobility

Emerging countries, such as India and China, are witnessing an increase in the preference for mobility through roadways. In 2016, the internal combustion engines (ICEs) segment contributed to more than 95% of the global sales of vehicles.

Due to the limited rail services, roads are widely chosen for mobility and transportation of cargo. Inadequate rail services for logistics cause the freight companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation.

The key vendors are as follows:

Magneti Marelli

MAHLE

Tenneco

