The expiration value for VINX30EXP index is updated for the closing FX spot rates for 19 May 2017. The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for VINX30 futures and options expiring in May 2017 to 985,54 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.



