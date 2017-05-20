VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. (TSX VENTURE: SVS) ("Solarvest" or the "Company") announces that it intends to amend certain common share purchase warrants in the capital of the Company, which were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed in three tranches in December 2015, February 2016 and April 2016 (the "Warrants").

Each Warrant shall remain exercisable at $0.35 per share and the term shall be extended for an additional twelve (12) months, such that 300,000 Warrants shall be amended to expire June 4, 2018, 100,000 Warrants shall be amended to expire August 4, 2018 and 200,000 Warrants shall be amended to expire October 5, 2018.

The application to amend the Warrants is subject to its acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company makes no assurances that the required acceptance for the extension of the term of the Warrants will be accepted.

About Solarvest:

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae technology company whose algal-based production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of being adapted to produce clean energy in the form of hydrogen and health products such as omega oils in an economic and environmentally sensitive manner.

