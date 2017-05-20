sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Global Automotive Radiator Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Radiator Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive radiator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Radiator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing demand for lightweight and compact radiators. A radiator is a heat exchanger that removes the excess heat from the engine to prevent the easy wear and tear. An automotive cooling system consists of a radiator, water pump, electric cooling fan, radiator pressure cap, and thermostat. Out of these components, the radiator is the most prominent part of the cooling system.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing sales of passenger cars. The sales of passenger cars are highly correlated with the growth in the automotive radiator market (as all the passenger cars are equipped with radiators). Radiators in the passenger cars segment accounted for 83.82% of the global automotive radiator market in 2016. In 2016, the majority of the sales growth was contributed by SUVs and crossovers segment. In 2015, the sales of SUVs and crossovers increased by 10% in the passenger cars market in the US.

Even though SUVs and crossovers look similar, they are distinct in fuel efficiency and usability. Compared with SUVs, crossovers are more fuel efficient as these are built from car frames and are considerably lightweight. The decreasing interest rates for car loans in the US motivates consumers to buy larger and expensive vehicles.

Key vendors

  • DENSO
  • Valeo
  • MAHLE

Other prominent vendors

  • Calsonic Kansei
  • SANDEN USA
  • Nissens

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vh9q35/global_automotive

