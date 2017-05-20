Global Workforce Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.49% by 2021 - Driven by the Surging Usage of Social Media - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Workforce Management Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global workforce management software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Workforce Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is surging usage of social media. The widespread use of social media in the human resource management (HRM) industry is increasing business opportunities for the vendors. Job sharing via social media networks is contributing to the growth of the market. The social media boom resulted in companies altering their policies on the Internet usage, sales and marketing, recruitment, and employee retention to include the insights obtained.



According to the report, one driver in market is increased HR software budgets. There is a significant increase in HR spending on technology in organizations of all verticals. It is because the labor market is continuing to grow and companies are shifting their focus toward recruitment, engagement, retention, and employee development. Businesses are finding it hard to recruit, retain, engage, and develop their people. These pressures on HR have forced organizations to invest in talent solutions. The HR teams that are well funded and closely aligned with their business leaders have delivered far greater value to the business with respect to the global economy and economic drivers across the world.



Further, the report states that one challenges in market is threat from open-source software. A number of organizations have developed open-source software solutions that are available to end-users free of cost. Open-source solutions enable users to make changes to the software as per their requirements. Therefore, organizations that have a low budget for workforce management software solutions prefer open-source software. This reduces the demand for paid workforce management software solutions. Certain workforce management software developers are offering their solutions for free to small businesses with certain restrictions. These open-source and free software are likely to adversely affect the sales of workforce management software and hinder its market growth.

Key vendors



ADP

Ceridian HCM

Kronos

Oracle

SAP

Ultimate Software



Other prominent vendors



Ascentis

ATOSS Software

BambooHR

HR Bakery

iCIMS

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Buying criteria



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cg4b3m/global_workforce

