Global Workforce Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.49% by 2021 - Driven by the Surging Usage of Social Media - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Workforce Management Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global workforce management software market to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Workforce Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is surging usage of social media. The widespread use of social media in the human resource management (HRM) industry is increasing business opportunities for the vendors. Job sharing via social media networks is contributing to the growth of the market. The social media boom resulted in companies altering their policies on the Internet usage, sales and marketing, recruitment, and employee retention to include the insights obtained.
According to the report, one driver in market is increased HR software budgets. There is a significant increase in HR spending on technology in organizations of all verticals. It is because the labor market is continuing to grow and companies are shifting their focus toward recruitment, engagement, retention, and employee development. Businesses are finding it hard to recruit, retain, engage, and develop their people. These pressures on HR have forced organizations to invest in talent solutions. The HR teams that are well funded and closely aligned with their business leaders have delivered far greater value to the business with respect to the global economy and economic drivers across the world.
Further, the report states that one challenges in market is threat from open-source software. A number of organizations have developed open-source software solutions that are available to end-users free of cost. Open-source solutions enable users to make changes to the software as per their requirements. Therefore, organizations that have a low budget for workforce management software solutions prefer open-source software. This reduces the demand for paid workforce management software solutions. Certain workforce management software developers are offering their solutions for free to small businesses with certain restrictions. These open-source and free software are likely to adversely affect the sales of workforce management software and hinder its market growth.
Key vendors
- ADP
- Ceridian HCM
- Kronos
- Oracle
- SAP
- Ultimate Software
Other prominent vendors
- Ascentis
- ATOSS Software
- BambooHR
- HR Bakery
- iCIMS
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment model
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Buying criteria
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cg4b3m/global_workforce
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716