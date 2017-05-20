Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Synlab Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Bondco PLC: SYNLAB agrees to acquire ALcontrol 19-May-2017 / 23:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.* SYNLAB Limited (together with its subsidiaries 'the Group') announces that the Group has agreed today to acquire 100 % of the shares of ALcontrol Group Limited, a major European provider of environmental testing services, with approximately 900 employees and sales revenues close to EUR 95 million. The transaction, which will be funded from the Group's available balance sheet resources, is subject to customary approval from the relevant regulatory authorities. Closing of the transaction is expected to take place as soon as practicable after such approval have been obtained but no later than nine months from the date of agreement. ______________________________________________________________________________ ________ - Ends - *Forward-Looking Information is Subject to Risk and Uncertainty* This press release may include certain 'forward-looking' statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'pro forma,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and Synlab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. *For more information:* +---------------+--------------------------------+ |*Synlab* |+ 49 (0)69 92037-183 | | | | |Daniel Herbert,|daniel.herbert@fticonsulting.com| | | | |FTI Consulting | | +---------------+--------------------------------+ Language: English ISIN: XS1117292984, XS1117292802, XS1117293016, XS1117293289 Category Code: ACQ TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5493007KBBOGQWJ10272 Sequence No.: 4216 End of Announcement EQS News Service 575861 19-May-2017

