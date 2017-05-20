Global Spirulina Market Outlook, 2022: Emergence of New Application Areas Provides Significant Opportunity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key questions answered in the report:

- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of forms, applications, regions and countries?

- What is the historical market for spirulina market across the globe?

- What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2017-2022?

- What are the major drivers, restrains, threats, and opportunities in the global spirulina market?

- What are the burning issues of the global spirulina market?

- Who are the major players in the global spirulina market and what share of the market do they hold?

- Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

- What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global spirulina market?

- What are the recent developments in the global spirulina market?

- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global spirulina market?

- What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

- What are the local emerging players in the global spirulina market and how do they compete with the global players?

The global market for spirulina will increase at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022 to USD 238.3 million by 2022, driven by growing demand for natural food colours, increasing vegetarianism, stringent regulations regarding the inclusion of synthetic colours and flavours, and growing malnutrition across the globe.

However, low awareness of the benefits of spirulina and challenges associated with the production of spirulina is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. In addition, emergence of new application areas further provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in the global spirulina market.

This study analyzes the global spirulina industry. It presents market size for 2015, 2016, and 2017, with a forecast till 2022. Spirulina powder is the most common form of spirulina available in the global market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Insights

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Drivers

1.2.1. Growing Demand for Natural Food Colours

1.2.2. Growing Vegeterianism

1.2.3. Strict Regulations Regarding the Inclusion of Synthetic Colors and Flavors

1.2.4. Growing Malnutrition

1.3. Restraints

1.3.1. Low Awareness of Benefits Of Spirulina

1.3.2 Complex Production of Algae Products

1.4. Opportunity

1.4.1. Emergence of New Application Areas Provides Significant Opportunity

1.5. Value Chain Analysis

1.6. Spirulina Manufacturing Process Analysis

1.7. Raw Material Analysis

2. Spirulina Market, By Form

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Powder

2.3. Tablets

2.4. Capsules

2.5. Flakes

3. Spirulina Market, By Application

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Food And Beverages

3.3. Nutraceuticals

3.4. Pharmaceuticals

3.5. Veterinary

3.6. Cosmetics

3.7. Others

4. Spirulina Market, By Geography

4.1. Introduction

4.2. North America

4.2.1. Key Drivers And Restraints

4.2.2. Growing Demand for Natural Food Colours

4.2.3. Government Initiatives to Promote Algae Research

4.2.4. The Contribution of Funds And Programs in Canada

4.3. Europe

4.3.1. Major Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Impact of Ban On The Manufacturing and Import Of Synthetic Colours

4.3.3. Complexity of the Regulation of Novel Foods

4.3.4. Availability of Funding To Propel the Market

4.3.5. Expansion of the Leading Companies Such as GNT Group

5. Company Profiles

Algaetech International Sdn Bhd.

Algene Biotech

Cyanotech Corporation

DIC Corporation

E.I.D Parry ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Febico (Far East Bio-Tec. Co., Ltd.)

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd

Guangzhou Endless Biotech Co., Ltd

Hydrolina Biotech

Naturya

Now Foods

Phyco Biotech

Sanatur Gmbh

Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co., Ltd

Synergy Natural Products Pty Ltd.

TAAU Australia Pty Ltd

The All Natural Company

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd

Wudi Fengtai Aquaculture Co., Ltd

Zelang Group

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lqthv/global_spirulina





