Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial combi ovens marketto reach USD 154.36 million during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial combi ovens market for 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on the source of power (electric and gas) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The increasing demand for energy-efficient commercial combi ovens from the growing global foodservice market, which triggers the influx of many new foodservice outlets worldwide, is one of the critical aspects driving the global commercial combi ovens market. The growth of the global commercial combi ovens market is also triggered by the changing eating patterns of consumers around the world. It has been estimated that on an average, consumers eat out at various foodservice establishments for more than 40 times a month. These factors trigger the growth of the global foodservice market and contribute to the sales of commercial kitchen equipment such as commercial combi ovens.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial combi ovens market:

Growing preference for compact combi ovens

Increasing adoption of energy-efficient combi ovens

Increase in the number of foodservice establishments

Growing preference for compact combi ovens

With various foodservice establishments starting to focus on procuring commercial kitchen equipment that can perform multi-tasks and save more commercial kitchen space, the demand for compact combi ovens has increased considerably around the world. Manufacturers of combi ovens are trying to meet this demand by developing high-quality compact combi ovens that can easily fit into less spacious and cramped places.

Manjunath Reddy, a lead food serviceresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "Vendors like RATIONAL and Lainox offers high-end quality combi ovens. One of the models called XS by RATIONAL is around 25 inches wide and has all innovative features that are available in a standard large-size combi oven. Manufacturers of compact combi ovens focus on offering innovative features within a compact size to increase their customer base

Increasing adoption of energy-efficient combi ovens

Foodservice establishments around the world have been demanding energy-efficient commercial combi ovens in a vast number. Manufacturers are looking to develop commercial combi ovens that can increase productivity in commercial kitchens and significantly reduce cooking time.

"The CTP7-20 COMBI OVEN model by Alto-Shaam, which has been certified by the ENERGY STAR certification program under the Environment Protection Agency, is capable of increasing productivity with accelerated and fast cooking that is up to 80% faster than standard convection technology and around 20% faster than other standard combi ovens," adds Manjunath.

Increase in the number of foodservice establishments

Commercial combi ovens are preferred by foodservice establishments that provide a wide variety of food items and establishments that require commercial kitchen equipment to perform various tasks. The increasing number of foodservice establishments that use commercial combi ovens may positively influence the sales of the new units of commercial combi ovens around the world.

Top vendors:

Alto-Shaam

Convotherm

Electrolux

G.S. BLODGETT

RATIONAL

