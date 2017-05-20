Global IoT in Agriculture Market Outlook and Forecasts Report 2017-2022: Markets will be Largely Driven By Scale of Farming Operations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT in Agriculture: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

This research assesses the technologies, companies, and solutions for IoT in agriculture. The report evaluates the overall marketplace and provides forecasts for sensors (and other devices), services, solutions, and data analytics globally, and regionally for the period 2017 to 2022. Forecasts include precision agriculture, indoor farming, livestock, and fisheries.

The general term, AgriTech, represents the use of technology in agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture for purposes of improving yield, efficiency, and profitability. The Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture (IoTAg) represents a more specific use of technology wherein agricultural planning and operations becomes connected in ways previously impossible if it were not for advances in sensors, communications, data analytics and other areas.

Connected agriculture is also realized through the increasing use of emerging observation and automation technologies such as the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) for detecting differences in heat signatures and use of robotics for planting, spraying, and harvesting. As various IoT technologies mature beyond the R&D phase and go into general production, costs for everything from drones/UAVs to sensors will continually decrease, making connected agriculture more accessible to smaller farms and third world countries.

Forecasts cover IoT in Agriculture solutions globally and regionally including: Intelligent Farm Equipment, Smart Sensor Systems, Intelligent Drones, Smart Farm Robots, and Software.

Within the Smart Sensor area, the report forecasts the following: Sensors for Detecting Physical Properties, Sensors for Chemical Analysis and Applications, Sensors for General Monitoring, Sensors for Quality, Sensors for Autonomous Agriculture, and Others.



Select Report Findings:



- Farm management solutions will represent an attractive business opportunity through the study period

- The agriculture business will be controlled by companies that are not conventional experts of agriculture, such as farmers and traditional farm value chain, including farm equipment makers, seed suppliers, producers and suppliers of plant foods and chemicals and so along

- The shift in managing agricultural operations and farms will bring various benefits to farming, including enhanced crop quality and quantity, improved use of resources and farm equipment, real-time monitoring of farms, animals and machines, automated irrigation systems, fertilizer spraying and pest control

- We see a shift from conventional agriculture to Farm Management Systems through 2022. With this shift, software developers and predictive data analytics companies will take over control of end-to-end agricultural operations



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Global Market for Smart Agriculture

1.2 Outlook for Top Line Revenue Growth

1.3 Success Factors

1.3.1 Markets will be Largely Driven By Scale of Farming Operations

1.3.2 Production and Enhancing Quality will be Marketplace Movers

1.3.3 Key Go-to-Market Strategies



2 Overview

2.1 Agriculture Industry

2.1.1 Agriculture Industry Economics

2.1.2 Technological Transformation of the Agriculture Industry

2.1.3 Vision for Agriculture Industry 2050

2.2 Smart Agriculture Outlook

2.3 Smart Agriculture Applications

2.3.1 Precision Agriculture

2.3.2 Indoor Farming

2.3.3 Livestock Monitoring

2.3.4 Fish Farming

2.4 Smart Agriculture Systems and Functionality



3 IoT in Agriculture Opportunity Analysis

3.1 Market for IoT in Agriculture

3.1.1 Natural Disaster Management and Mitigation

3.1.2 The Role of IoT in Reducing Agricultural Losses

3.1.3 Integrating IoT with Farming Operations

3.1.4 Smartphone Role in Monitoring/Controlling IoT in Agriculture

3.1.5 Emerging IoT in Agriculture Business Models

3.2 IoT for Large-scale Agriculture Operations

3.3 IoT for Small to Medium Scale Farming



4 IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global IoT Agriculture Revenue by Application 2017 - 2022

4.2 Global IoT Agriculture Revenue by Segment 2017 - 2022

4.2.1 Global Intelligent Farm Equipment Market 2017 - 2022

4.2.2 Global Smart Sensors in Agriculture Market 2017 - 2022

4.2.2.1 Market by Smart Sensor Type for IoT in Agriculture 2017 - 2022

4.2.3 Global Agricultural Drone Market 2017 - 2022

4.2.4 Global Smart Farm Robot Market 2017 - 2022

4.2.5 Global Agriculture Software Solutions Market 2017 - 2022

4.3 Global IoT in Agriculture Solution Market

4.3.1 Global Revenue for IoT Precision Agriculture

4.3.2 Global Revenue for IoT Indoor Farming

4.3.3 Global Revenue for IoT Livestock Farming

4.3.4 Global Revenue for IoT Fisheries and Aquaculture

4.4 IoT in Agriculture Revenue by Region

4.4.1 North American Market for IoT in Agriculture

4.4.2 European Market for IoT in Agriculture

4.4.3 APAC Market for IoT in Agriculture

4.4.4 Rest of World Market for IoT in Agriculture

4.5 Global Managed Services in IoT Agriculture

4.6 Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence in Smart Agriculture



5 IoT in Agriculture Vendor Analysis

5.1 Smart Agriculture Vendor Ecosystem

5.2 IoT in Agriculture Vendor Strategies

5.3 Select Smart Agriculture Solutions

5.3.1 Accenture

5.3.2 Agribiotix

5.3.3 Cattle Watch

5.3.4 Climate Corporation

5.3.5 Decagon

5.3.6 Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)

5.3.7 DroneDeploy

5.3.8 FarmersEdge

5.3.9 IBM

5.3.10 Euravka

5.3.11 FieldSync

5.3.12 FluxFarm Inc.

5.3.13 John Deere

5.3.14 Kaa Open Source IoT Platform

5.3.15 Libelium

5.3.16 MTN

5.3.17 Nwave

5.3.18 OnFarm

5.3.19 SlantRange

5.3.20 Telit

5.3.21 ThingWorx

5.3.22 TopCon

5.3.23 Qualcomm Flight Platform

5.3.24 Raven Industries

5.3.25 Semtech

5.3.26 Trackit



