APPROACHING DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against U.S. Concrete, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against U.S. Concrete, Inc. ("U.S. Concrete" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: USCR). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between March 6, 2015 and March 23, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the May 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased U.S. Concrete shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, U.S. Concrete made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting, and thus its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 24, 2017, U.S. Concrete filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Tusa, and advising investors that the Company replaced its previous auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, with Ernst & Young LLP as its new public accounting firm. When this news was announced to the public, Company's stock price dropped materially, which allegedly caused investors harm.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

