EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against BofI Holding, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against BofI Holding, Inc. ("BofI Holding" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOFI). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between April 28, 2016 and March 30, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the June 2, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased BofI shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, BofI made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that it was engaged in unlawful conduct, which could subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; and that as a result, BofI's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 31, 2017, the New York Post published an article disclosing that BofI was the subject of a probe for possible money laundering, led by the Justice Department and involving the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Treasury Department. When this news was released, BofI's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

