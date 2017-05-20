sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Vince Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Vince Holdings Corp. ("Vince" or the "Company") (NYSE: VNCE). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between December 8, 2016 and April 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Vince shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Vince made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that during the transition from legacy Kellwood systems, the Company experienced issues related to integrating its new enterprise resource planning systems; and thus, Vince's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Upon release of this information, Vince's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE