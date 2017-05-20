SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/20/17 -- Conde House, a global furniture company that blends traditional Japanese craftsmanship with 21st century advanced technology to deliver pieces with the highest quality, functionality and style, announced today that it is unveiling its new TEN (the Japanese word for sky) collection at ICFF 2017. The company is also showcasing selected pieces from the Kamuy, Splinter, Wing, Challenge, Fold and Shoji Collections. ICFF is a premier trade showcase for architecture and fine interior design.

Date: May 21-24, 2017

Venue: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City

Booth: 257

TEN Tables & Chairs

Derived from aeronautical engineering principals of a sturdy skeleton and a lightweight skin, TEN tables are solid wood or melamine tops placed on a wooden base. The tabletop almost appears to float on the base, making the piece seem light and sturdy at the same time.

The TEN chairs feature an eco-friendly, flexible polycarbonate arm and back mounted on a solid wooden frame. Clean lines and a light, minimalistic appearance make these chairs an elegant addition to any setting.

About Our Founder and Asahikawa City

Minoru Nagahara, Conde House Founder, comes from Asahikawa City located in the center of Hokkaido, Japan. In the early 1960s Asahikawa City sent him to West Germany to study furniture making and design. Mr. Nagahara returned to Asahikawa in 1966 and started his own furniture company in 1968. It is in that beautiful city that he set up what is now the worldwide headquarters for Conde House.

Asahikawa, is located at the confluence of four rivers and is surrounded by rolling hills and mountains. With ample and sustainable wood resources, the city is the ideal setting for its robust furniture design and manufacturing industry. In fact, it is one of the five major furniture producing areas in Japan. Asahikawa is home to the renowned International Furniture Design Fair Asahikawa (IFDA), which is held every three years and celebrates its 10th anniversary (30 years) this year. The city is a popular tourist destination for people who enjoy arts, culture and nature. It features sculptures, museums, a large shopping district, beautiful parks and gardens, and the famous Asahiyama Zoo.

Visitors to the Conde House booth will see a movie about visiting Asahikawa and some of its many attractions.

About Conde House

Since 1968, Conde House has been providing beautifully designed, skillfully crafted furniture that is contemporary, yet timeless. We blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with 21st century advanced technology to develop pieces with the highest quality, functionality, style and value. With classic lines that withstand passing trends, our furniture will look elegant for generations. Through our sustainability practices, we strive to maintain a peaceful coexistence with nature. For more information, please visit www.condehouse.com

