Esperite N.V.: Esperite further delays publication of 2016 Annual Report

Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, the "Company" or "Esperite") announces that additional time is needed for the Company to publish its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016. This further delay is a consequence of the recently announced court ordered bankruptcy of Genoma S.A., a Swiss wholly-owned subsidiary of Esperite, and the subsequent appeal lodged by Genoma against the court order. The Company's auditor, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP, has raised several technical questions regarding the bankruptcy and appeal proceedings, which must be addressed by the Company's Board of Directors and its legal counsel in Switzerland before Ernst & Young can complete its audit procedures and audit of the Company's Annual Report. Esperite continues to strive to publish its Annual Report and Q1 2017 Trading Update as promptly as practicable.

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE Group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading international company in regenerative and predictive medicine established in 2000.

