Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (PT Telkom), Indonesia's largest satellite telecommunications services company, announced today they have entered into a collaboration agreement designed to provide options as the companies explore new opportunities to serve a region with expansive needs for broadband connectivity.

Under the new, multi-year agreement, Telkom has relocated the Telkom-2 satellite to Intelsat's 157° East orbital location, where it will be co-located with Intelsat 5. This move allows Telkom to efficiently manage its satellite fleet while expanding its use of Intelsat services to complement PT Telkom's network. The two satellite operators will also analyze the potential to expand services at 157° East.

"In a country such as Indonesia, satellite services are critical to meeting our customers' increasing demands for data and video content, regardless of location," said Abdus Somad Arief, Director of Wholesale and International Service Telkom. "By collaborating with Intelsat, we can leverage our collective broadband expertise to support and spur economic growth across Indonesia as well as enhance the lives of millions of citizens within the country."

"Our collaboration with Telkom demonstrates the value we place on working with other satellite operators to optimize the potential of our services in the region," said Jay Yass, Vice President, Business Development, Intelsat. "As our Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellites are introduced to the Asia region, with Intelsat 33e currently in service and Horizons 3e late next year, collaborations such as this are essential to bringing the best solutions to the region. We look forward to working with PT Telkom as we explore opportunities to optimize our respective fleets in the region."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Telkom Indonesia

Telkom Group is a state-owned telecommunications enterprise as well as telecommunications and network service providers in Indonesia. Telkom Group serves millions of customers throughout Indonesia with a complete range of telecommunications services that includes fixed wireline and fixed wireless connections, mobile communications, networking, and interconnection services as well as Internet and data communication services. Telkom Group also provides various services in the field of information, media and edutainment, including cloud-based and server-based managed services, e-Payment services and IT enabler, e-Commerce and other portal services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.telkom.co.id/en/.

