Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, has announced that Supernet Ltd., Pakistan's leading satellite network service provider and systems integrator, is introducing new services provided via the Intelsat 33e satellite.

Supernet, one of the first companies in the Asia-Pacific region to commit to the Intelsat EpicNG platform, migrated networks onto Intelsat 33e shortly after the satellite entered service in late January 2017. Leveraging the improved performance and throughput provided by Intelsat 33e, Supernet has enabled business continuity as well as providing expansion opportunities throughout Pakistan.

The Intelsat EpicNG platform not only brings efficiency and savings to existing 2G networks of the Mobile Network Operators but provides them with a viable solution for expanding 3G/4G services into remote areas. For a host of other verticals, such as government, oil and gas, mining, and power, the system integration capabilities of Supernet and Intelsat 33e is empowering the extension of corporate VSAT and enterprise network services.

"The diverse geography of Pakistan makes providing connectivity throughout the country very challenging without incorporating satellite networks into the larger communications networks," said Shams Arfeen, CEO of Supernet. "Intelsat 33e brings efficiency to leasing satellite capacity at a level not seen before, resulting in significant opex savings for end users. Coupled with Supernet's world class system integration capabilities ranging from the right network design to implementation and post implementation services, satellite networks will no doubt play an important role in closing the digital divide in Pakistan."

Intelsat 33e, operating from 60° East, delivers enterprise-grade, broadband services to fixed and mobile network operators, aeronautical and maritime mobility service providers, and government customers to the Asia-Pacific region as well as Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean regions. Its ability to deliver services across multiple bands means that Supernet and its customers can continue to leverage existing hardware, whether it is designed for C-band or Ku-band, to provide the enhanced services.

"Supernet is one of the first and largest resellers of satellite capacity for Intelsat 33e. Its technical leadership is accelerating broadband access to many users within Pakistan, supporting the growth of commerce and improved connectivity for communities," said Terry Bleakley, Intelsat's Managing Director for Asia Pacific Sales. "The flexible, open architecture of Intelsat EpicNG, which is delivering on its promise of providing enhanced performance, economics, and simplified access, will support these efforts. And with the backwards compatibility and open architecture design, customers can take advantage of Intelsat EpicNG using existing hardware while also enhancing network infrastructure to meet the needs of its users for decades."

