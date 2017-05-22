SINGAPORE, May 22, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore eDevelopment Ltd ("SeD"), through its subsidiary Global BioLife Inc. ("Global BioLife"), has initiated advanced research of a new universal therapeutic drug platform, known as Linebacker, to combat a range of diseases including Alzheimer's, diabetes and cancer. The research will be led by two-time Nobel Prize nominee, Mr Daryl Thompson.Singapore Exchange-listed SeD said Mr Daryl Thompson will leverage on his expertise in organic and carbohydrate chemistry and the use of pandemic technology in combating the Ebola virus in the research and development of this universal therapeutic drug platform, known as Linebacker.Unlike the traditional approach to cure individual diseases with specific drugs, the Linebacker platform seeks to offer a breakthrough option for multiple diseases to be cured. It can also potentially combat drug-resistant viruses and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.Mr Daryl Thompson will lead the research to be conducted by Global BioLife in his capacity as Director of Scientific Initiatives. Global BioLife is an 80%-held subsidiary of SeD's wholly-owned subsidiary, Global BioMedical Inc. The remaining stake of Global BioLife is held in equal proportions by Mr Daryl Thompson's GRDG Sciences LLC and Australia Securities Exchange-listed Holista CollTech Limited.Mr Daryl Thompson was nominated for a Nobel Prize in 2015 and 2016 for his research in cutting-edge organic and carbohydrate chemistry as well his research in pandemics technology to fight pandemics such as Ebola. He has used his expertise to initiate research regarding universal therapeutics to cure the world's deadliest diseases. Mr Scott Truesdell, Research Coordinator and Special Projects Leader at Global BioLife, will execute the research on the Linebacker platform.Global BioLife has engaged New York Exchange-listed Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River") which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts.Mr Daryl Thompson said: "We expect to obtain validating laboratory data from the universal therapeutic drug platform within the first six months and are targeting for the platform itself to be completed within twelve months. We have a unique patented technology and are already getting interest from Big Pharma players and venture capitalists. This interest will rise as the validating data becomes available.""Global BioLife recognizes the need for affordable cures to emerging pandemics and we will leverage the team's deep expertise to develop this new universal therapeutic drug platform," said Dr Tang Peihong, Global BioLife's Director and Chief Executive Officer. Dr Tang has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and was selected as National Distinguished Expert in China's Thousand Talents Plan in 2012.GRDG Sciences LLC is a natural products discovery drug research company formed in Florida, USA, by Mr Daryl Thompson, a natural products scientist. GRDG Sciences LLC works with multiple global institutions such as Charles River. Holista CollTech Limited is a research-driven biotech company, that resulted from the merger of Holista Biotech Sdn Bhd and CollTech Australia Ltd. It is dedicated to delivering first-class natural ingredients and wellness products (www.holista.com).About Singapore eDevelopment LimitedIncorporated on 9 September 2009 and listed on the Singapore Exchange Catalist (SGX:40V) in July 2010 (SP: SGE; SINE), Singapore eDevelopment Limited is involved in (i) property development and investments primarily in the United States and Western Australia; (ii) Information Technology-related businesses; (iii) development, research, testing, manufacturing, licensing and distribution of biomedical products; and (iv) investment activities. For more information, please visit: www.SeD.com.sg.Issued on behalf of the Company:WeR1 Consultants Pte LtdMr Ian LauE: ianlau@wer1.netT: +65 6737 4844Singapore 048693Source: Singapore eDevelopment LtdCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.