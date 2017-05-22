Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Actelion provides an update on the progress towards launching Idorsia - Key results for pipeline assets to be developed by Idorsia . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -- Positive dose-finding results with ACT-132577 - asset to progress to Phase 3 development in resistant hypertension -- Positive safety study with cenerimod - asset to progress into larger Phase 2 development in systemic lupus erythematosus -- Investor webcast to discuss Idorsia's strategy and pipeline today at 15:00 hrs ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 22 May 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today provides an update on the progress being made to bring Idorsia Ltd to the SIX Swiss Exchange. Following the successful tender offer by Johnson & Johnson for Actelion, the approval of the Actelion shareholders to demerge the drug discovery and early clinical pipeline business, and progress with the anti-trust regulatory approvals, the transaction is on track to complete by the end of the second quarter of 2017. Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D. and Chief Executive Officer at Actelion, commented: "I am very excited by the progress we are making with bringing Idorsia to life. Idorsia will have an experienced team of highly qualified professionals, a full research and development pipeline, state-of-the-art facilities, and CHF 1 billion in cash at inception - the crucial elements for transforming research and development into successful medicines." Jean-Paul Clozel concluded: "The future for Idorsia is looking bright. Realizing our ambition to develop Idorsia into one of Europe's leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core, certainly won't be an easy undertaking but we have all the ingredients for success. We are starting on the right track with positive clinical results from two of the assets that will be developed by Idorsia, both progressing to the next stage of their development." ACT-132577 IN DEVELOPMENT FOR RESISTANT HYPERTENSION Actelion has completed a multi-center, double-blind, double-dummy, randomized, placebo-controlled with an active-reference arm, parallel group, dose-finding study with ACT-132577, an orally active dual endothelin receptor antagonist, in patients with essential hypertension. The study evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of a once-a-day oral regimen of 4 dose levels of ACT-132577 (5, 10, 25, and 50mg) to identify the optimal doses for further studies. In this study 490 patients were randomized to receive either ACT-132577 5, 10, 25, 50 mg, placebo, or lisinopril 20 mg once daily. After 8 weeks of treatment the mean reduction from baseline in diastolic blood pressure - as measured at trough with a novel automated office blood pressure device - was between 6.3 and 12.0 mmHg in a statistically significant dose-dependent manner for the ACT-132577 groups versus a decrease of 4.9 mmHg in the placebo group and a decrease of 8.4 mmHg in the lisinopril group (in the per-protocol population comprised of 410 patients). Systolic blood pressure reductions ranged from 10.3 to 18.5 mmHg in a statistically significant dose-dependent manner in the ACT-132577 groups and were 7.7 and 12.8 mmHg in the placebo and lisinopril groups, respectively. These findings were confirmed in all randomized patients (Intent-to-Treat principle) and by 24 hours Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring. The safety population included 327 patients in the ACT-132577 groups, 82 patients in the placebo group and 81 in the lisinopril group. ACT-132577 was well tolerated across all four doses in this patient population. Discontinuation from study treatment due to an adverse event ranged between 1.2% and 3.7% for the ACT-132577 groups versus 6.1% in the placebo group and 3.7% in the lisinopril group. The overall frequency of adverse events was similar to those observed in the placebo group. In this study, there were two cases of increased liver enzymes above three times the upper limit of the normal range, one in the placebo and one in the ACT-132577 5 mg group. Four cases of peripheral edema were observed, two in the ACT-132577 25 mg group and two in the ACT-132577 50 mg group. Mean body weight remained unchanged from baseline in the ACT-132577 5, and 10 mg groups, increased by 0.4 Kg in the ACT-132577 25 and 50 mg groups, and by 0.3 Kg in the placebo group and decreased by 0.3 Kg on lisinopril. There was an expected dose related decrease from baseline in the hemoglobin concentration in the ACT-132577 groups (ranging from 1.3 to 6.7 g/L) versus increases of 2.2 and 0.1 g/L in the placebo and lisinopril groups, respectively. The company will now discuss with health authorities the design of a Phase 3 program which will consist of two studies evaluating the effect of ACT-132577 on systolic and diastolic blood pressure in patients with true resistant hypertension i.e. uncontrolled hypertension despite three antihypertensive drug therapies from different classes at optimal doses including a diuretic. The program will also provide long-term safety information. If successful the program will provide the basis for registration and differentiation of the product. Guy Braunstein, Head of Global Clinical Development at Actelion, commented: "The results of our pharmacology program together with this study give us great confidence that we have all the information we need to design the Phase 3 confirmatory program in resistant hypertension. The need for another mechanism of action in treating resistant hypertension has long been stressed by the medical community and ACT-132577 has great potential in this indication. Idorsia will prioritize the Phase 3 development of this important asset and proceed as quickly as possible." ET-1 participates in blood pressure regulation in response to salt and volume expansion, and is inversely correlated with plasma renin activity. Resistant hypertension is frequently associated with volume expansion in man, which is a feature of salt-sensitive hypertension. Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERA) demonstrate greater efficacy in salt-dependent / low renin than in high / normal renin non-clinical models of hypertension. Selecting an ERA for resistant hypertension and difficult-to-treat hypertension relies on extensive non-clinical and clinical foundations. As a dual ET(A) /ET(B) receptor antagonist, ACT-132577 represents a novel mechanism of action in patients with resistant hypertension. The ET-1 peptide, and possibly ET-2 and ET-3 peptides, via their two receptors, ET(A) and ET(B) , mediate biological processes that contribute to the pathogenesis of hypertension. ET-1 is a potent vasoconstrictor that also causes neurohormonal activation, vascular hypertrophy and remodeling, cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis, and endothelial dysfunction. Dual ERAs have been shown to counteract these deleterious effects in animal models of hypertension and provide significant benefits on top of existing therapies (e.g. renin angiotensin system blockers). Janssen Biotech, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) and Idorsia have entered into a collaboration agreement in respect of the development and commercialization of ACT-132577 and any of its derivative compounds or products. Following completion of the Phase 2 study, Janssen Biotech, Inc. may opt in to the collaboration by paying Idorsia a milestone payment of USD 230 million. If Janssen Biotech, Inc. opts in, the parties will have joint development rights over ACT-132577, while Janssen Biotech, Inc will have the sole manufacturing and commercialization rights. A cost-sharing arrangement is in place in relation to development costs. CENERIMOD IN DEVELOPMENT FOR SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS (SLE) Cenerimod is a selective sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P(1) ) modulator, which was investigated in a Phase 2 safety study in adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. Cenerimod blocks the egress of lymphocytes from lymphoid organs, thereby reducing the availability of circulating effector T and B cells that can invade target organs. This pharmacodynamic effect is sustained with once daily oral dosing, with no need for up-titration, and is reversible upon drug discontinuation. The main objective of the prospective, multicenter, multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-response study was to investigate the pharmacodynamics, safety, and tolerability of cenerimod in adult patients with SLE. The study enrolled 67 patients to receive either 0.5, 1, 2 or 4 mg/day of cenerimod over a treatment period of 12 weeks. The investigated study population was representative for SLE and balanced across the 4 tested dose levels and placebo. Cenerimod induces a dose dependent reduction in lymphocyte count and was well tolerated at all dose levels. The occurrence of adverse events was similar in all five treatment groups. Based on these results, cenerimod is ready to move into an exploratory Phase 2 dose-finding study to deliver all the information required to design the Phase 3 program. IDORSIA'S CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE Idorsia will have a diversified and balanced clinical development pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular disorders, immunological disorders, and orphan diseases. Status Compound Mechanism of Target Indication Action Phase ACT-132577 Endothelin Resistant hypertension 2 receptor antagonist ACT-541468 Dual orexin Insomnia receptor antagonist Clazosentan Endothelin Vasospasm associated with aneurysmal subarachnoid

