Image of the completed new plant (left) at DENSO Fukuhsima



Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, May 22, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it will build an additional plant at its DENSO Fukushima location in Tamura city, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, to diversity its manufacturing lineup to include powertrain components, which will enhance the competitiveness of the group's production system Japan. The company will invest about US$135 million (approx. 15 billion yen) by 2023 to build the new plant and expand production. The project will start in August 2017 and will be completed in July 2018. Production will begin in October 2018 in stages. The number of employees required will increase to around 600 by 2023.DENSO Fukushima currently manufactures automotive thermal systems, including air conditioning systems and engine cooling modules (ECMs). The new plant will manufacture fuel pumps and injectors for gasoline engine fuel systems. Furthermore, this expansion aims to serve as a DENSO Group production base in eastern Japan, and will improve its capability to meet customer needs and contribute to the development of the local community.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.