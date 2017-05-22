Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its multi-target endometriosis alliance with Bayer has reached another significant pre-clinical milestone, triggering a payment of approx. EUR 5 m to Evotec for the transition of a programme into pre-clinical development for the treatment of endometriosis.

This milestone was achieved under the successful strategic alliance between Evotec and Bayer entered in October 2012. The goal of this collaboration is to develop three clinical candidates within the five-year alliance. Both parties contribute innovative drug targets and high-quality technology infrastructures and share the responsibility for early research and pre-clinical characterisation of potential clinical candidates in the disease area of endometriosis.

Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "Our alliance with Bayer goes from strength to strength and we are pleased to report a major step forward for this programme as it progresses into pre-clinical development. The joint teams continue to advance the endometriosis portfolio of targets, advancing opportunities to provide effective new treatments for this underestimated serious disease."

ABOUT ENDOMETRIOSIS

Endometriosis affects an estimated 176 million women worldwide or 10% of women of reproductive age. It is caused by the abnormal growth of tissue similar to that which lines the uterus (endometrial tissue) in locations outside of the uterine cavity, where it causes ectopic lesion growth and debilitating pain. Endometrial growth is commonly found on the ovaries and pelvic peritoneum, potentially involving other organs of the pelvic cavity as e.g. bladder, bowel, and the rectovaginal space. There is no known cure for endometriosis and most available drug treatments have certain limitations. Endometriosis is a highly complex and heterogeneous disease and there is still a high unmet medical need for innovative therapies which address the individual needs of affected women. The disease can greatly impact a woman's social, professional and personal life, and women with endometriosis often experience a higher incidence of depression and emotional distress due to the uncertainty of diagnosis, unpredictability of symptoms and living a normal life. Find more information at http://endometriosisfoundation.org or http://endometriosis-league.eu/en.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

