RECORDATI: RECORDATI ACQUIRES RIGHTS TO ASTRAZENECA'S METOPROLOL BASED TREATMENTS IN EUROPE

Milan, 22 May 2017 - Recordati announced that it has entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca for the acquisition of the rights to SelokenÂ®/SelokenÂ® ZOK (metoprolol succinate) and associated LogimaxÂ® fixed dose combination (metoprolol succinate and felodipine) treatments in Europe. Metoprolol succinate is a beta-blocker for the control of hypertension, angina and heart failure. The consideration for the acquisition of the assets is of $ 300 million (approx. â‚¬ 270 million) and will be funded by existing liquidity and available credit lines. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances and is expected to take place in the following weeks. In addition, royalties for the use of the existing product brands will be due to AstraZeneca for an agreed period.

Metoprolol succinate is a beta-blocker mainly indicated for the control of a range of conditions including hypertension, angina pectoris, disturbances of cardiac rhythm, maintenance treatment after myocardial infarction, and functional heart disorders with palpitations. Overall net sales in Europe in 2016 of the brands object of the transaction are of around â‚¬ 100 million.

"We are very pleased with the agreement that we have entered into with AstraZeneca for the rights to their brands of metoprolol in Europe" stated Andrea Recordati, Vice Chairman and CEO. "Metoprolol is a widely used drug in all European countries and the market position achieved by the AstraZeneca brands will enable us to reinforce our product portfolios in a number of our European subsidiaries, in particular in Poland, France and Germany. Furthermore, existing sales of the metoprolol brands will provide the base to enter new markets and thus complete our European geographical footprint. Recordati has significant experience in the marketing of treatments for cardiovascular disease with an existing portfolio of medicines for hypertension and related conditions as well as an established salesforce across European markets. This new significant addition to our portfolio will strengthen our position in the European market and contribute to a further enhancement of our profitability margins".

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in the main European countries, in Russia, in other Central and Eastern European countries, in Turkey, in North Africa, in the United States of America, in Mexico and in some South American countries.Â An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases.Â Consolidated revenue for 2016 was â‚¬ 1,153.9 million, operating income was â‚¬ 327.4 million and net income was â‚¬ 237.4 million.

Statements contained in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements are based on currently available information, on current best estimates, and on assumptions believed to be reasonable. This information, these estimates and assumptions may prove to be incomplete or erroneous, and involve numerous risks and uncertainties, beyond the Company's control. Hence, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All mentions and descriptions of Recordati products are intended solely as information on the general nature of the company's activities and are not intended to indicate the advisability of administering any product in any particular instance.

