sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,636 Euro		-0,007
-0,43 %
WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 Ticker-Symbol: B3M 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.05.2017 | 08:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

New Shares in Solteq Plc and the Cancellation of the Treasury Shares Entered in the Trade Register

HELSINKI, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 22.5.2017 at 9.00 am

On 21 April 2017, Solteq Plc's Board of Directors directed a share issue of 400,000 shares to the company's CEO Olli Väätäinen. Väätäinen subscribed the directed share issue in full. In addition the Board of Directors decided to cancel all treasury shares held by the company, totaling to 339.533 shares.

The new shares and the cancellation of the treasury shares are registered into trade register today. After the changes the total number of the company's shares is 18,064,102.

The new shares will be publicly traded as of 22 May 2017.

Solteq Plc

Additional information:

Antti Kärkkäinen, CFO
Tel +358-40-8444-393
E-mail antti.karkkainen@solteq.com

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com


© 2017 PR Newswire