New Shares in Solteq Plc and the Cancellation of the Treasury Shares Entered in the Trade Register

HELSINKI, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 22.5.2017 at 9.00 am

On 21 April 2017, Solteq Plc's Board of Directors directed a share issue of 400,000 shares to the company's CEO Olli Väätäinen. Väätäinen subscribed the directed share issue in full. In addition the Board of Directors decided to cancel all treasury shares held by the company, totaling to 339.533 shares.

The new shares and the cancellation of the treasury shares are registered into trade register today. After the changes the total number of the company's shares is 18,064,102.

The new shares will be publicly traded as of 22 May 2017.

