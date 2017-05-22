EXCHANGE NOTICE 2017 22 MAY 2017 SHARES



IXONOS PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES



The change of Ixonos Plc's name to Digitalist Group Plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 24 May 2017. At the same time Company's trading code will be changed from XNS1V to DIGIGR, and the issuer code from XNS to DIGIGR.



Company's name is Digitalist Group Oyj in Finnish and Digitalist Group Abp in Swedish.



Updated identifiers



New company name: Digitalist Group Plc New trading code: DIGIGR Issuer code: DIGIGR ISIN code: FI0009008007 Order book ID: 24377



Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 23 May 2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services



TIEDOTE 22.5.2017 OSAKKEET



IXONOS OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS



Ixonos Oyj:n nimenmuutos Digitalist Group Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 24.5.2017 alkaen. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos XNS1V:stä DIGIGR:ksi ja liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos XNS:stä DIGIGR:ksi.



Yhtiön nimi on englanniksi Digitalist Group Plc ja ruotsiksi Digitalist Group Abp.



Uudet perustiedot:



Yhtiön uusi nimi: Digitalist Group Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus DIGIGR Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: DIGIGR ISIN-koodi FI0009008007 Order book id: 24377



Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 23.5.2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services