Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-22 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ixonos Plc Stock Exchange Release 22 May 2017 at 09:30





Ixonos Plc's stock symbol and trading code TO change in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd



Ixonos Plc's name will change to Digitalist Group Oyj once the change of the Articles of Association decided by the company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 May 2017 has been entered in the Trade Register, approximately on 23 May 2017.



In connection with the change of the company's name, the company's current stock symbol (XNS) and trading code (XNS1V) in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Helsinki Stock Exchange") will change.The company's new stock symbol and trading code will be DIGIGR, which will be taken into use in the Helsinki Stock Exchange on 24 May 2017.



CEO Sami Paihonen, tel. + 358 50 502 1111, sami.paihonen@ixonos.com



www.ixonos.com



