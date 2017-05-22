Tallinn, 2017-05-22 08:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp Notice calling Annual General Meeting



Dear shareholder of AS Tallink Grupp,



The management board of AS Tallink Grupp, registration code 10238429, location and the address at Sadama 5/7, 10111 Tallinn, is calling the annual general meeting of shareholders on 13th June 2017 at 11:00 AM in the conference centre of Pirita SPA Hotel, at the address Purje 9, Tallinn.



Registration of participants at the annual general meeting begins at 10:00 AM.



Agenda of the annual general meeting and the proposals of the supervisory board and the management board regarding the points of agenda:



1. Approval of the annual report of the financial year 2016



To approve the annual report of the financial year 2016 of AS Tallink Grupp presented by the management board.



1. Proposal on distribution of profits



To approve the following profit allocation proposal of AS Tallink Grupp prepared by the management board:



1) To approve the net profit of the financial year of 2016 in the sum of EUR 44 104 000;



2) To allocate EUR 2 206 000 from the net profit to the mandatory legal reserve;



3) To pay dividends to the shareholders EUR 0.03 per share, in the total amount of EUR 20 096 000;



4) EUR 21 802 000 to be transferred to the retained earnings.



The list of the shareholders entitled to dividends shall be fixed as at 28th June 2017, 11:59 PM. Dividends shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 5th July 2017.



1. Extension of authority of the member of the supervisory board



To extend authority of the supervisory board member Mr. Enn Pant for the next statutory 3-years' term of authority.



The work of the members of the supervisory board is remunerated pursuant to the resolution No 5 of 7.06.2012 of the annual general meeting.



1. Election of an auditor for the financial year 2017 and the determination of the procedure of remuneration of an auditor



4.1. To elect the company of auditors KPMG Baltics OÜ to conduct the audit of the financial year 2017.



4.2. The auditors shall be remunerated according to the audit contract to be concluded.



The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the annual general meeting shall be determined 7 days before the date of the annual general meeting, as at 6th June 2017, 11:59 PM.



The materials of the annual general meeting, including the drafts of the resolutions, annual report of the financial year 2016 of AS Tallink Grupp, the auditors' report, the profit distribution proposal may be examined on the home-page of AS Tallink Grupp by the address www.tallink.com, on the home-page of Tallinn Stock Exchange by the address http://market.ee.omxgroup.com/ and in the office of AS Tallink Grupp at the address Sadama 5/7, Tallinn, 1st Floor, on business days from 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM from the calling of the general meeting until the general meeting takes place.



Questions concerning the items on the agenda may be sent on the e-mail address info@tallink.ee. A shareholder has the right to receive information on the activities of the AS Tallink Grupp from the management board at the general meeting of AS Tallink Grupp. If the management board refuses to provide information, the shareholder may demand that the General meeting decide on the legality of the shareholder's request or to file, within two weeks after the general meeting, a petition to a court by way of proceedings on petition in order to obligate the management board to provide the information.



The shareholders whose shares represent at least one-twentieth of the share capital may demand an inclusion of additional issues on the agenda of the general meeting if such demand is presented at least 15 days prior to the date of the general meeting. The above mentioned documents shall be sent to the public limited company in writing on the address: AS Tallink Grupp, Sadama 5/7, 10111, Tallinn.



The shareholders whose shares represent at least one-twentieth of the share capital may submit to the public limited company a draft resolution for every item of the agenda. This right may not be exercised after 3 days before holding the general meeting.



For the registration procedure of the annual general meeting we ask the following:



Shareholder in person to present the identity document (Passport or ID Card);



the representative of the shareholder in person, the identity document (Passport or ID Card) and the duly signed written Power of Attorney.



The legal representative of a shareholder (legal person) to present an extract (or other similar document) from the relevant commercial (companies') registry of the country where the legal person is located (Estonian legal persons to provide the extract from the commercial registry card, issued not more than 15 days prior to the date of the general meeting) and the identity document of the representative.



The authorized representative of a shareholder (legal person) shall present, in addition to the documents listed hereinabove, the written Power of Attorney duly issued by the legal representative of the shareholder. The documents of a shareholder located abroad shall be legalized or certified with apostille unless an international agreement stipulates otherwise. AS Tallink Grupp is entitled to register the above mentioned shareholder as a participant also in case all the requisite data of the legal person and its representative are contained in a Power of Attorney issued to the representative and certified by a notary public abroad and the Power of Attorney is acceptable in Estonia.



A shareholder may notify AS Tallink Grupp of the nomination of a representative and of the withdrawal of the authorization prior to the date of the general meeting on the e-mail address: info@tallink.ee or by bringing the above mentioned documents to the office of AS Tallink Grupp at Sadama 5/7, Tallinn, 1st Floor on business days from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM latest by 12th of June 2017 at 4:00 PM and the forms of the documents provided for on the web-page of AS Tallink Grupp at www.tallink.com shall be used. The information about the nomination of a representative and of the withdrawal of the authorization can be found on the web-page of AS Tallink Grupp at www.tallink.com.



Sincerely Yours, Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee