NTT Communications Opens Point of Presence at Innovation Hub Amsterdam Science Park

New PoP is Located at One of Europe's Largest Hubs for Science Education, Research and Entrepreneurship

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced today that it has expanded its Tier-1 Global IP Network with a new Point of Presence (PoP) at the Amsterdam Science Park. The site is home to a host of prestigious educational institutions, cutting-edge research units and knowledge-intensive multinationals and start-ups.

The new PoP is located in the Interxion (formerly Vancis) data center building in Amsterdam Science Park. It is NTT Com's third location in the city and reflects the company's commitment to the local IT community and its growing Benelux customer base.

In addition to the Interxion building, the PoP will cross connect with Digital Realty, SURFsara and the National Institute for Subatomic Physics (Nikhef). Customers will have access to NTT Com's Global IP Network and its IP transit services, Layer 2 Ethernet solutions and DDoS Protection Services.

"NTT Com is focused on anticipating user demand and has identified Amsterdam Science Park as a world-class hub for research, innovation and entrepreneurship. We are delighted to be supporting such a vibrant, leading-edge community," commented Toby Russell, Sales Director, NTT Europe.

As part of this support, NTT Com is also sponsoring MORE-IP, a networking event for the internet industry taking place in Amsterdam. It is hosted by non-profit AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange), one of the world's largest internet exchanges with locations in the greater Amsterdam area and also at the Science Park. "The Netherlands plays a strategic role in the global digital infrastructure, which is growing in density and capacity. With this expansion, NTT Com is making an important contribution to its evolution both in the Netherlands and worldwide," said Jesse Robbers, CCO, AMS-IX.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including leading global tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One' VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

About NTT Communications Global IP Network

Consistently ranked among the top networks worldwide, NTT Com's Tier-1 Global IP Network covers North and South America, Asia, Europe and Oceania, and provides the best possible environment for content, data and video transport through a single autonomous system number (AS 2914). NTT Com is one of the top global wholesale IP providers and the number one provider in Asia according to the latest Dyn Wholesale Rankings.

