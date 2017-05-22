The Japanese trading firm has started selling its new Smart Star L lithium-ion storage battery system for the Japanese residential PV market. It has designed the system in cooperation with Yokohama-based manufacturer NF Corp.Its new Smart Star L storage system boasts a rated capacity of 9.8 kWh, which Itochu claims is big enough to supply electricity to a home for a 24-hour period. The unit, which weighs about 195 kg, is designed for outdoor installation. It is now available for purchase in Japan at JPY 2.85 million ($25,575) per unit, excluding excluding tax and installation costs.The Smart Star L solution is also capable of serving as a temporary back-up power source for a home in the event of an emergency, which has been ...

