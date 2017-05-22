sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,00 Euro		-0,131
-1,00 %
WKN: 855471 ISIN: JP3143600009 Ticker-Symbol: IOC 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
ITOCHU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ITOCHU CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,981
13,14
09:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ITOCHU CORPORATION
ITOCHU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITOCHU CORPORATION13,00-1,00 %