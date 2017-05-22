Authenticity to yourself as like L'Occitane and Luhan

Luhan became the celebritybrand ambassador for L'Occitane brand in mainland China

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, 2017, Asian heartthrob and pop idol Luhan became the celebritybrand ambassador for L'Occitane brand in mainland China. L'Occitane is a French plant-based cosmetics brand; it is all about the beauty of Provence in southern France, a romantic and fantastic land. L'Occitane offers high-quality, sensorial beauty products and fragrances. It gives priority to natural, traceable ingredients, which L'Occitane uses to create formulas inspired by the Mediterranean art de vivre.

The healthy, positive and confident image that Luhan exudes coincides with the sensorality, authenticity and respect that are core to the L'Occitane corporate philosophy. The authenticity and warmth that is associated with L'Occitane brand are the same characteristics used to describe Luhan.

As L'Occitane brand ambassador of the year, Luhan first appearedon the brand poster of L'Occitane Cherry Blossom body and hand-care collection. He is clothed in black and standing infrontofthe pink blossoming cherries withhis signature smileand confident on hisface. Although Luhan has not yet visited Provencein southern France, he is very eager to travel to the romantic and fantastic land. So he always packs some L'Occitane products as replacements, which bring him a good feeling and smelling as if he traveled to Provence.

Drawing inspiration from Provence cultures, L'Occitane developed skin care products, hair care products, body care products, hand care products, make-up products, home collection and fragrances that were natural and authentic, effective and deliciously appealing and feeling, which let people'sdreams and beauty dreamscome true. It may be a long way to Provence, but L'Occitane is always within your reach. Using L'Occitane products can make you feel like you arein romantic and fantastic Provence, it is an authentic way to make you better and more beautiful.

Open L'Occitane products at anytime and anywhere, enjoyingthe pleasant slow life in Provence,southern France.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513568/Luhan_LOccitane_ambassador.jpg